Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills school board settles COVID-19 lawsuit from former teacher

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Vestavia Hills Board of Education building

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education approved a settlement agreement for $69,500 with former Pizitz Middle School teacher Samantha Baulch at its March 20 meeting.

Baulch claimed last March the school failed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act in not providing her reasonable accommodations due to her being immunocompromised and at high risk of contracting COVID-19. She also claimed her contract was not renewed as a result of her raising concerns about the school’s lack of regard for following protocols during the pandemic.

In agreeing to the settlement, the board’s attorney, Mark Boardman, said it was “purely for economic reasons” because the cost of going to trial would be more expensive. In the settlement, the board admits no wrongdoing.

Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Aimee Rainey gave details about the proposal to add a “special” world language course at the elementary level if the 1Rebel 1Future initiative gains voter approval in May.

Rainey said students speaking 36 different languages and 25 countries are represented in the school system. English is not the first language of 483 students in the school system, and companies such as Mercedes, AirBus, Hyundai, Mazda Toyota and Honda have decided to call Alabama home.

“So what job opportunities will our students have right here in our state from businesses located in other countries?” Rainey said.

Five people would be hired to teach one of the five languages that are taught at the high school: German, French, Spanish, American Sign Language and Latin. Those teachers would rotate among the system’s five elementary schools on a seven-week basis, Rainey said.

The job description is still in process because there aren’t many examples of these jobs out there, she said.

Rainey said the goal is not proficiency in elementary school, but curiosity. Teachers would help students gain exposure to the language and culture while making learning exciting, Rainey said.

If 1Rebel 1Future passes, these changes would take place this fall at the start of the 2023-24 school year, Rainey said.

Lisa McFadden, a Spanish teacher at Vestavia Hills High School, gave an update on the school’s Seal of Biliteracy program. The state of Alabama used Vestaiva Hills City Schools as a model to develop a statewide program, with the Alabama Seal of Biliteracy replacing the school system’s individual seal. McFadden said 567 students have earned the Seal of Biliteracy since the program began in 2017.

The board also approved three-year principal contracts for several principals, with the following salaries:

Lauren Dressback, Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights; about $112,000

Alicia Hunsberger, Pizitz Middle School; $132,500

Bill Mann, Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus; $121,000

Tonya Rozell, Vestavia Hills High School; about $155,000

In other business, the board approved licensing agreements with Homewood Sporting Goods and Joyful, recognized the Vestavia Hills High School boys wrestling team for winning a state championship and approved the 2023-24 parent-student handbook.