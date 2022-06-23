Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation receives $100,000 donation

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School

Dora and Sanjay Singh have pledged $100,000 to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation to support global arts, culture and education in Vestavia Hills schools.

“Dora and Sanjay have given the gift of sustainability to our school system. We are thankful for their steadfast support and for the enduring legacy of this gift,” foundation Executive Director Tait Stoddard said in a news release. “Current and future Vestavia students are being shaped and empowered by gifts like that of the Singh family, and gifts like this allow the Vestavia Hills school system to remain among the best in the country.”

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded in 1996 to offset the effects of unfavorable economic conditions by providing funds for projects and programs for Vestavia Hills schools. Today, the foundation has a grant-making endowment of $4 million, and the mission is to provide perpetual financial support to each school and to protect and foster the standard of academic excellence in the school system.

Over the years, the foundation has granted more than $1.3 million to the school system. In 2022, the foundation was able to help Vestavia Hills schools by granting more than $155,000 for professional development, technology improvements and classroom enhancements.

The foundation wants to continue to grow its endowment to ensure that Vestavia Hills students have access to the most advanced programs and teachers can further their professional development. Pledges can be paid over a period of five years and are fully tax-deductible.

Donations can be made through PayPal online at vestaviafoundation.org or email Tait Stoddard at director@vestaviafoundation.org.

— Submitted by Tait Stoddard