Metro Roundup: Shelby schools superintendent sworn in for 2nd term

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Lewis Brooks (right) takes the oath of office to serve a second term as superintendent of Shelby County Schools on Jan. 5, 2023.

Four years and two days after taking office as the superintendent of Shelby County Schools, Lewis Brooks was sworn in for his second term on Jan. 5, 2023.

Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd performed the ceremony as Brooks placed his hand on his grandmother's Bible from 1929 and his wife, Reisa, stood by his side as other family members, including his son, mother and brother, looked on.

Board President David Bobo said the school system is blessed to have Brooks as its leader.

"He means so much to us and is a great leader for our school system, and we're excited for another term," Bobo said.

After the ceremony, Brooks said he looks forward to a second term serving the students, parents and communities of Shelby County.

"This is a great team of teachers and leaders that I work with. I'm very honored and blessed to be able to serve again," Brooks said. "I'm looking forward to it and am really energized by the opportunity."

As for plans for his second term, Brooks said the school system is preparing to launch a new strategic plan. Meetings will be held soon with parents, community members and teachers to obtain their opinions.

"We are really pushing innovation, trying to institute innovative programs, whether they be technology programs or career tech programs," Brooks said.

A new partnership will be launched between Shelby County Schools and the University of Montevallo for dual enrollment courses.

"We're looking at innovative programs throughout the district, and looking at how we change learning environments," he said. "We are really focusing on building this culture of organizational commitment, where our community members and our teachers understand that they have a commitment to us and that we as a district have a commitment to them. "

Brooks said he also is excited to work with newly elected board members Amber Polk and Brian Boatman and believes they will do a great job.

Another outreach opportunity Brooks will continue is his podcast, "One on One with Dr. Brooks," in which he interviews students from schools throughout the county.

His four-year term will go through 2026.