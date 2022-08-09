Metro Roundup: Holy Family Cristo Rey names new president

× Expand Photo courtesy of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School Isabel Rubio

Isabel Rubio has been named president of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School, effective Aug. 15.

“Isabel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School,” said Dan Sansone, chairman of the board of directors. “Now more than ever it is critical we provide our scholars with the tools they need to succeed when they graduate. Isabel’s focus on curriculum development and performance will ensure each student reaches their full potential.”

Rubio founded the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, where she served as its executive director and CEO for more than 20 years. She holds degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Southern Mississippi. She was named CEO of the Year in 2020 by the Birmingham Business Journal, received the NAACP Trailblazer Award in 2019, the SCLS Halo Civic Rights Award in 2018, the Best in Minority Business Awards Leader and the Martin Luther King Realizing the Dream “Call to Consciousness” Award in 2017. She is also a graduate of Leadership Birmingham and Leadership Alabama.

“Holy Family’s mission resonates with me,” Rubio said. “My life’s work has been committed to helping people reach their dreams and aspirations. I will continue this work which improves the lives of those we serve through education and opportunity, and by doing so, strengthens our community. I am excited and truly grateful to have this opportunity to support our faculty and staff in our common goal of academic success for our scholars.”

Located in the Titusville community of Birmingham, Holy Family Cristo Rey is an independent, Catholic school committed to providing students with a college preparatory education and real-world work experience through the Corporate Work Study Program.

Holy Family Cristo Rey is a member of the Cristo Rey Network, comprised of 38 Catholic, college- and career-preparatory schools that today serve 12,441 students across 24 states and collectively claim 23,100 graduates. The Cristo Rey Network delivers an inner-city education designed to equip students from families of limited economic means with the knowledge, character and skills to transform their lives.

–Submitted by Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School