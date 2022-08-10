Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Christian School Ammie Akin became the interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School on July 13, 2022.

Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role.

Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and continued her education by earning a master’s degree, educational specialist degree and a doctorate in educational leadership at Samford University.

Akin is a career educator with a background spanning all levels, from elementary to high school and college, serving as a teacher, administrator and assistant superintendent.

Throughout her career, her greatest strength has been mentoring teachers to leadership roles, according to a statement from the school. Akin joined the Department of Educational Leadership, Policy and Technology Studies at the University of Alabama in 2020 as a clinical assistant professor of educational leadership.

She is a member of the Leadership for Character Team, which is part of the Center for the Study of Ethical Development at the University of Alabama. She is a leadership facilitator and develops programs for aspiring and current principals and superintendents. She also assists with the Superintendents’ Academy through the University of Alabama.

Akin has been a BCS parent for the last five years. She and her husband, Will, have three boys: Jack, 10, George, 8, and Henry, 4.

Akin said she looks forward to working with the Briarwood session and school board and began serving as the interim superintendent on July 13.

Her intention, with guidance from the Lord, is to “work to discover the needs of the school family, free people up to do what they do best and provide spiritual support for the staff,” she said.

– Submitted by Briarwood Christian School.