Major personnel shakeup at Briarwood, superintendent and principal are out

× Expand Briarwood Christian School Superintendent Stephen Steiner, at left, is resigning effective June 30, 2022, and the contract of Briarwood Upper School Principal Shawn Brower, at right, is not being renewed

A newly formed transition team for Briarwood Christian School confirmed Saturday that the contract of Upper School Principal Shawn Brower will not be renewed.

News of Brower's departure follows an announcement by Superintendent Stephen Steiner on Jan. 25 that he would resign, effective June 30.

Brower has been the principal at the Upper School (grades 7-12) since 2015 and is also the men’s varsity soccer coach, and Steiner has been superintendent since 2018.

Briarwood Christian School operates as a ministry of Briarwood Presbyterian Church, and governance of the school rests with the church.

STEINER'S RESIGNATION

In a letter to parents and students released on Jan. 25, Steiner said his decision to resign “was one of the most difficult ones his family has ever experienced, but he is confident of God’s leading.”

His resignation will come at the end of his fourth year in the role, and he said he will pursue God’s calling for his life and his family.

“Ginger and I have prayed frequently and extensively, sought discernment and application from Biblical principles and gathered wise counsel from Godly men and women,” he said.

Steiner said serving as Briarwood’s superintendent since 2018 was one of “immense responsibility and was an even greater privilege, one that he has appreciated and never taken for granted.

“BCS has been more than a job; it has been and remains a calling,” Steiner said. “I thank the Lord for entrusting me with this opportunity to lead and serve here."

He said the school will always hold a special place in his family’s hearts.

“I praise the Lord that BCS is in a good position – now fully accredited K-12; with a curriculum that has been mapped and is being prayerfully and carefully aligned towards our Graduate Profile; with a dedicated faculty and administrative team; with strong enrollment, community interest, and finances; with a growing financial aid budget aimed at making a Christian education accessible and affordable to our city, and with over $500,000 in enhancements to the school,” he said. “With God’s continued blessing, I am confident Briarwood’s greatest days remain ahead of us.”

Steiner said he is looking forward to serving over the next five months to better position the school for even greater success.

“God has been faithful to guide us in the past, and I remain confident in Him as He guides us into the future,” he said. “A transition team comprised of leadership from the church and the school is already in place and has begun meeting. Please be praying for them as they lead us forward in the coming days.”

He ended his letter thanking the students and parents for their kindness, support and prayers and said he has peace knowing he can embark upon a new journey, while at the same time trusting that God will continue to provide for the school.

BROWER'S CONTRACT

On Saturday afternoon, the church board held a meeting, and afterward, Jim Alexander, pastor of the church’s board-directed ministries, sent an email to parents announcing the formation of a transition team that will be charged with providing needed leadership during this transition. The team consists of pastors and elders of Briarwood Presbyterian Church and includes Elders Dr. Jon Adcock, Billy Ball, Christopher Frost, David Harris and Dave Proctor, along with Pastor Jim Alexander and Executive Pastor Bruce Stallings.

The board also announced that Niel Nielson, a professional consultant and former president of Covenant College, will provide assistance throughout the process.

The email’s stated intent was to “provide some clarifying and encouraging information in light of our having recently received the unexpected letter of resignation from our Superintendent Steiner.”

The email said that Brower had not been fired, nor had he been placed under any gag order.

“Dr. Brower was informed at the earliest stage possible he would not be offered a contract for the 2022-23 academic year,” the letter said. “Within academic circles, there is a distinction of importance here, and educators appreciate and understand that distinction. Someone who is dismissed would be removed immediately from their responsibilities. However, someone who is not renewed is provided the opportunity to fulfill their duties, work out the rest of the contract and have time to prayerfully consider where God is calling them next. Early notice of his non-renewal was given with the full intent to honor and help Dr. Brower.”

The Briarwood board said the decision was “not made harshly or in a vacuum” and that their staff charged with these responsibilities “have prayerfully sought wise counsel and engagement from our board chairmen and others over an extended period of time and it was made with full knowledge that Dr. Brower had not returned his form indicating he intended to return to Briarwood for the next academic year.”

The letter emphasized that “the decision was extremely difficult in light of the many positive things Dr. Brower has done at our school over the past seven years.

“We commend Dr. Brower as a man of great leadership, gifting, tireless diligence and relentless pursuit of the School’s mission as Principal of our Upper School," it read. "We are all very thankful to the Lord for Dr. Brower’s ministry and emphasize that his heart has touched and encouraged countless lives. These tremendous contributions to BCS were fully considered in this decision, and we have nothing but commendation for Dr. Brower in these areas.”

A petition to bring Brower back was created at change.org and has garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

The petition, created by the “Briarwood student body” states “it is time to stand up for someone who has stood up for us so many times. Dr. Brower has revitalized Briarwood and made it a place of joy, faith and adventure. He has implemented real, meaningful change. He is arguably the biggest factor in the success of Briarwood Christian School. He is able to empathize with the student body and nurture them to become better Christians and humans. Dr. Brower genuinely cares about his students, which is something that cannot be taken for granted. As a student body, we need to show our love and support for all the ways he has positively impacted our lives. By signing this petition you are endorsing Dr. Brower as your principal and acknowledging his positive influence on you or your child.”

The letter from the transition team ended with a look to the future.

"Though the timing of God’s redirecting of leadership within the School has caused some to question where we are headed, we want to assure you the current leadership of Briarwood and those overseeing the ministry of Briarwood Christian School are as committed as our founding fathers were to prayerfully pursuing leaders who can implement the Briarwood Christian School mission and vision under the oversight of the Session of Briarwood Presbyterian Church," the letter said.

A rally has been organized in support of Brower at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road. An agenda for the rally includes a testimonial time, a call to action and corporate prayer.

Efforts to obtain further comments from multiple representatives of the church and school were unsuccessful.