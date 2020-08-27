Jeff State offers IT scholarships for women

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jefferson State Community College. Jefferson State Community College’s Center for Workforce Education has partnered with the National Center for Women and Information Technology to provide scholarships for the college’s fast-track IT offerings.

Jefferson State Community College’s Center for Workforce Education has partnered with the National Center for Women and Information Technology to provide scholarships for the college’s fast-track IT offerings.

“Jefferson State is very excited to partner with the National Center for Women and Information Technology,” said Leah Bigbee, the college’s director for workforce education. “This partnership will provide scholarships for online training that can lead to meaningful employment, and the training can be completed in a short amount of time.”

The partnership will offer scholarships for the following online programs through the Center for Workforce Education:

► Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

► Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

► Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

► CompTIA A+, Network+, Security+

► CompTIA Cloud+

► Java Programmer

More information about eligibility and the application process for this digital skills grant opportunity can be found at aspirations.org/scholarship/alabama-digital-skills-initiative.

Questions about the classes or registration can be answered at 205-856-7710 or by emailing workforcedev@jeffersonstate.edu.

The Center For Workforce Education at Jefferson State Community delivers fast-track skills training designed to quickly train individuals for immediate employment. The college’s portfolio of non-credit training covers health care, information technology, manufacturing, craft training and business sectors and is ever evolving to accommodate the needs of employers in the state.

The National Center for Women and Information is a nonprofit community of more than 1,240 universities, companies, nonprofits and government organizations working to increase the influential and meaningful participation of girls and women in the field of computing, particularly in terms of innovation and development.

Submitted by Jefferson State Community College.