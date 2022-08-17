Jeff State offers 50% discount for dual enrollment students

× Expand Jon Anderson Jeff State Shelby-Hoover campus (2) The Judy M. Merritt Health Science Building is one of three primary buildings at Jefferson State Community College's Shelby-Hoover campus in Hoover, Alabama.

Jefferson State Community College announced that dual enrollment students in general education classes for the fall 2022 semester will receive 50-percent off tuition and fees.

“Dual enrollment is a great way for students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training,” said Pam Kelley, the college's dual enrollment coordinator. “We are proud to serve over 2,200 dual enrollment students at Jefferson State. With this 50% discount offer, along with scholarship opportunities, we expect the number of dual enrollment students to increase for the fall 2022 semester.”

There will continue to be a strong focus on career and technical education programs.

“With the expansion of industry across the state, there is increased demand for trained employees,” Kelley said. Dual enrollment students at Jefferson State can take advantage of the career and technical education scholarship and earn a certificate or degree in child development, computer information systems, emergency medical services, manufacturing technology (including welding), or office administration technology while they are in high school.

The career and technical education scholarship covers tuition, fees and textbooks for qualifying courses. For more information on that scholarship, visit jeffersonstate.edu/DEscholarships.

The STEM scholarship, which covers tuition, fees and textbooks, is still in effect for dual enrollment students enrolled in science, math, and computer science courses. This scholarship was added in fall 2021, and more than 700 students have already taken advantage of it.

Students in grades 10-12 who are interested in dual enrollment at Jefferson State can visit jeffersonstate.edu/de for more information.

-- Submitted by Stephen Dawkins, Jefferson State Community College Media Relations