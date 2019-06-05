Hoover schools chief proposes ban on cell phones, earbuds, headsets in classrooms

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bigstock cell phone in class Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy said she plans to propose a policy that would prohibit students from having cell phones, earbuds or headsets out in the classroom because it has become too disruptive to the learning environment.

Students in Hoover public schools may not be able to have their cell phones, earbuds and headsets out in class anymore if Superintendent Kathy Murphy has her way.

Murphy told the Hoover school board Tuesday night she plans to propose a new policy that would prohibit students from having cell phones, earbuds and headsets out in the classroom because it has become too disruptive to the learning environment.

“We go to school for the purpose of learning, and it’s very difficult to do that in many instances when the phone is more prominent and more important than what the teacher is saying,” Murphy said. “When we find our students with those earbuds in their ears and disconnected from the instruction, I think we have an obligation to address that.”

Some students may be using them on rare occasion as part of their instruction, but they all have Chromebooks, the superintendent said. “I’m not buying wholesale these devices are all about the instruction that’s going on.”

Murphy said she wants the board to consider making it a matter of policy to give teachers some leverage so they can say to their students, “Put that away. That’s not what we’re about. We’re teaching you something important today.”

She has had conversations with principals about this issue and believes both they and the curriculum department support her, she said.

This is just a preliminary conversation, she said. She plans to bring a written proposal for the school board’s consideration at its July 11 meeting.