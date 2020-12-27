Hoover schools’ Kelli Lane wins state instructional technology award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Kelli Lane, the instructional technology coordinator for Hoover City Schools, recently received the 2020 Making IT Happen Award from the Alabama Leaders in Educational Technology organization.

Kelli Lane, the instructional technology coordinator for Hoover City Schools, recently received the 2020 Making IT Happen Award from the Alabama Leaders in Educational Technology organization.

The award is given each year to someone who shows commitment and innovation in helping educators leverage instructional technology for the benefit of student learning.

Specifically, the award is designed for people who:

Apply available technology now

Move forward and don’t look back

See students as real people

Teach through relationships and are inspiring, encouraging and nurturing

Recognize that further change is necessary but understand that it is a process

Realize that teacher empowerment is the key element to technology integration

Expect success

Motivate through awareness and access to information

The criteria for the award are set by the International Society for Technology in Education, the parent group of the Alabama Leaders in Educational Technology.

Lane’s colleagues from the Hoover school district’s instructional technology coaching team, who nominated her for the Make IT Happen Award, highlighted her tireless efforts to improve educational technology processes.

“We cannot express how much Kelli has impacted our team and our state,” her colleagues said in the nomination packet they submitted. “She continues to inspire, encourage and motivate all those around her. Her vision, spirit, leadership and courage have greatly impacted students from around the state … Kelli provides visionary leadership with her ability to articulate a clear and forward-thinking vision.”

Lane continuously encourages technology integration coaches to develop personal interests and strengths through book studies, professional organizations and professional development, her nominators said. She not only cultivates the school district’s vision but also encourages each of her coaches to pursue his or her passions and talents, they wrote.

Lane has won numerous awards since joining Hoover City Schools in 2014, including the Alabama Leaders in Educational Technology’s Emerging Leader Award in 2015. She also was recognized by Google in Education for her contributions to classroom technology integration.

Bryan Phillips, the Hoover school system’s chief technology officer, won the ISTE Making IT Happen Award in 2015.