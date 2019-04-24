Hoover schools to hold early 2019-20 kindergarten enrollment Thursday

× Expand Hoover City Schools wooden logo

Elementary schools in the Hoover school system on Thursday, April 25, are enrolling students who are entering kindergarten in August and other students who are new to the school district.

Enrollment will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at each elementary school. School officials said it’s important for these students to enroll early so administrators can adequately plan for the next school year, particularly in regard to staffing.

School officials encourage parents to make sure they are enrolling their children in the proper school by checking school zone lines at this link. Parents can type in their address and click on the map to see a listing of schools that serve that address.

A list of Hoover schools also can be found on the Hoover City Schools website.

Documents necessary for registration include: a current lease agreement or recorded deed; a current water, power or gas utility bill; original birth certificate; original Social Security Administration card (actually voluntary), immunization form, government-issued photo identification for parent or guardian; and custody papers or marriage certificate if applicable.