Hoover school board calls special meeting for Monday, June 27

× Expand Photo by Jessa Pease. Hoover Board of Education Building

The Hoover Board of Education has called a special meeting for Monday, June 27, at noon.

The agenda for the meeting includes a proposed construction contract for a new multi-million-dollar fine arts building at Hoover High School, a a revised organizational chart for the central office, a new proposed salary schedule for district administrators, other personnel actions and textbook adoptions.

The meeting will be held at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way and is open to the public.