Hoover school board plans to appoint new superintendent Thursday

× Expand The Hoover school system has had 10 superintendents since it was formed in 1987, including three interim superintendents who were short-term. Former superintendents, from top left, included Robert Mitchell, interim Freida Bybee, Robert Bumpus, Jack Farr, Connie Williams, Andy Craig, interim Jim Reese, Kathy Murphy, interim Tera Simmons and Dee Fowler.

The Hoover Board of Education has called a special meeting for 8:30 a.m. Thursday to appoint a new schools superintendent.

Board members have not announced who the leading candidate is to replace Dee Fowler, who is entering his second retirement. Fowler, who has been Hoover’s superintendent for a little more than two years, announced on July 11 his retirement would take effect Sept. 30.

The school board began advertising the vacancy the next day on July 12 and, in accordance with Alabama law, left the job posting up for at least 30 days. However, board members said then they would begin interviewing candidates immediately.

At the July 11 meeting, the board indicated it wanted Hoover’s next superintendent to have a doctorate and would prefer, but not require, the person to have experience as a superintendent. The board set the minimum salary at $200,000 but noted the salary was negotiable based on previous experience and job performance.

Fowler said his contract with the Hoover Board of Education called for him to be paid a base salary of $225,000, plus another amount for living expenses. He declined to say what the amount was for living expenses.

The Hoover school system has had 10 superintendents since it was formed in 1987, including three interim superintendents who were short-term. Former superintendents included Robert Mitchell, interim Freida Bybee, Robert Bumpus, Jack Farr, Connie Williams, Andy Craig, interim Jim Reese, Kathy Murphy, interim Tera Simmons and Fowler.

Fowler said in July if the board found his replacement before Sept. 30, he would continue to work as a consultant to aid in the transition.