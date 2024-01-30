Hoover school board hires new chief talent officer from i3 Academy charter school

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Desiree Smith is the new chief talent officer for Hoover City Schools in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday morning held a special meeting to approve the hiring of Desiree Smith as the school district’s new chief talent officer.

Smith is the former human resource and talent coordinator for the i3 Academy in Birmingham and has 30 years of experience in education. She has served in various capacities, from teaching to administrative roles, in the Macon and Talladega county school systems and Homewood City Schools, where new Hoover Superintendent Kevin Maddox previously was assistant superintendent.

The chief talent officer role was created by the school board on Jan. 9 at the recommendation of Maddox, who started his job in September.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Smith as our new chief talent officer,” Maddox said in a written statement. “As superintendent, one of my priorities is ensuring we have the best teachers and staff who are happy working for the district. This role is instrumental in bolstering our hiring and recruitment efforts and ensuring that we place the utmost importance on having the best employees and are providing competitive salaries and benefits.”

Maddox emphasized the significance of the chief talent officer position in advancing the district’s hiring and recruitment efforts while keeping its top employees.

“Dr. Smith’s background as an educator, administrator and talent coordinator will be invaluable as we monitor employment trends and develop new strategies to recruit and retain high-quality staff,” Maddox said. “Her leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our district, making sure we hire the best and the brightest to serve our students and families.”

Smith’s job will be to lead the human resources department and oversee all aspects of recruiting, hiring and retaining top-tiered talent for the district. That will include implementing training and development initiatives and coordinating with district leadership to organize employee training programs. She also will administer annual climate surveys to staff members and address employee concerns and complaints.

Smith said in a written statement that she looks forward to joining the Hoover City Schools family and continuing efforts to find the best talent to support students in developing exemplary character and achieving personal excellence through a rigorous and relevant curriculum in a caring atmosphere of teaching and learning.

“My immediate efforts will focus on supporting the priorities of Superintendent Dr. Kevin Maddox, collaborating with the district leadership team, learning about the staffing needs of each campus, reviewing the current hiring practices and furthering the presence of Hoover City Schools through recruitment efforts,” she said.

Smith begins her new role Feb. 1. Her position comes within a salary range of $129,948 to $156,523, depending on experience. Her starting salary was not immediately available.