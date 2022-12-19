Hoover school board has approved the 2023-24 school calendar

The Hoover school board already has approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year with no significant changes from this year’s calendar.

The start and ending dates for students are roughly in the same time period, there still is a full week off for Thanksgiving, and students have two full weeks and two days off for winter break and a full week for spring break. Also, there is one elearning day in each semester, and school lets out before Memorial Day.

Here are the key dates for the 2023-24 school year:

  • Aug. 3-4 — District professional development (flexible time) and new teacher orientation
  • Aug. 7 — Teacher workday/institute
  • Aug. 8 — School professional development (no students)
  • Aug. 9 — Teacher workday
  • Aug. 10 — First day of school for students
  • Sept. 4 — Labor Day holiday
  • Oct. 6 — End of first nine weeks
  • Oct. 9 — Elearning day
  • Nov. 10 — Veterans Day holiday
  • Nov. 20-24 — Thanksgiving holiday
  • Dec. 15 — End of first semester
  • Dec. 18-Jan. 2 — Winter holiday
  • Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day holiday
  • Jan. 2 — Teacher workday
  • Jan. 3 — Students return to school
  • Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
  • Feb. 19 — School professional development (no students)
  • March 15 — End of third nine weeks
  • March 25-29 — Spring break
  • April 12 — Elearning day
  • May 23 — Last day for students
  • May 24 — Teacher workday
  • May 27 — Memorial Day holiday
  • May 28 — TEAMS professional development
  • June 19 — Juneteenth holiday
  • July 4 — Independence Day holiday