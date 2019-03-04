Hoover says goodbye to Chief School Finance Officer Tina Hancock

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tina Hancock 3-4-19 Tina Hancock, the chief financial officer for Hoover City Schools, gives a proposal for a budget amendment to the Hoover Board of Education on Monday, March 4, 2019. Hancock is leaving to become chief financial officer for Huntsville City Schools.

The Hoover school board today approved the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Tina Hancock, who is leaving to become the chief financial officer for Huntsville City Schools.

Hancock, who came to Hoover almost three years ago, will have her last day in the office in Hoover on Tuesday and start her new job in Huntsville on Monday.

She said she appreciates the opportunities she has been given in Hoover, but she was approached about applying for the job in Huntsville and decided to do it.

“It’s a big challenge. Huntsville’s got some issues, and we’ve made great strides in Hoover,” she said. “I just felt like that would be an interesting challenge to tackle.”

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy said Hancock has done a lot of great things in Hoover and Hoover officials wish her the best as she moves forward to Huntsville.

School board member Deanna Bamman said she’s not really happy to see Hancock leave but wishes her well and appreciates the open-door policy she has had and taking time to talk with board members when they have questions about financial issues.

School board President Craig Kelley said it was a blessing when Hancock “fell out of the sky for us” to replace Cathy Antee as chief financial officer in Hoover.

He noted that Hancock was a top three finalist for the Robert L. Morton Award, given annually by the Alabama Association of School Business Officials to recognize outstanding work in school business operations.

Before coming to Hoover, Hancock was the chief school finance officer for the Jackson County Board of Education in northeast Alabama for five years. Prior to that, she spent 14 years as a business education and technology teacher — 10 years in Jackson County and four years in Scottsboro.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University, where she majored in accounting and minored in computer information systems. Hancock went on to get her master’s degree from Alabama A&M in business education. She was certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards in 2007.