Hoover High team named 1 of 3 winners in national Samsung technology contest

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Pablo Corradi/ Hoover High School students, from left, Jonathan Calvin, Alexander Hayes and Megan Spivey present a technology-based solution they created to help people with neurological disabilities that limit their motor skills open doors during the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Pablo Corradi/ Hoover High School students, from left, Regan Spivey, Jonathan Calvin and Alexander Hayes comprised a team that was one of three national winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Pablo Corradi/ Hoover High School students, from left, Regan Spivey, Jonathan Calvin and Alexander Hayes stand with Hoover High Engineering Academy instructor Martin Ledvina after being named one of three national winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Prev Next

A team of three students from Hoover High School on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., was named one of three national winners in the 14th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition, capturing a prize of $100,000 worth of Samsung technology and classroom supplies for their school.

The competition challenges public school students in grades 6-12 to apply science, technology, engineering and math skills to address pressing local issues and create positive change within their communities.

The team from Hoover High — Jonathan Calvin, Alexander Hayes and Regan Spivey — used computer-aided drawing, 3D printing and other technology to develop an affordable way for people who have neurological disorders that affect their hand motor skills to open doors.

The team was among 10 finalist teams from throughout the country that made a live pitch explaining their technology to a panel of judges in Washington, D.C., on Monday, and the winners were announced Tuesday.

The other winning teams were from Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware, and Princeton High School in Princeton, New Jersey. The remaining seven national finalists were awarded $50,000 packages.

The top teams showcased a forward-looking approach to problem-solving, incorporating emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing and robotics into their solutions, according to a news release from Samsung.

“Samsung Solve for Tomorrow provides a unique window into the issues that concern Gen Z, as well as the empathy, dedication and sheer brilliance they bring to addressing them,” said Ann Woo, head of corporate citizenship for Samsung Electronics America. “I know our judges faced tough choices in picking just three of 10 extraordinary solutions to community issues. While the national winners’ innovations carried the day, equally important were the common threads of compassion, inclusivity and problem-solving skills displayed in all 10 national finalist pitches.”

Expanding on the accessibility theme prevalent in some of the students’ solutions, Samsung Electronics America Chief Marketing Officer Allison Stranksy hosted a discussion about inclusive design featuring Anna Johannes, a U.S. Paralympic bronze medalist and inclusive design strategist at Interbrand, and Rachel Sanford Nemeth, a call-to-action senior director of regulatory affairs for Samsung.

The session underscored Samsung’s belief that with approximately 1.3 billion people worldwide experiencing significant disabilities, the imperative for inclusive design has never been more crucial, the company said.

Every year, the company awards more than $2 million in Samsung technology and classroom supplies to U.S. schools participating in the Solve for Tomorrow contest. Since the contest started in 2010, the company has given out more than $27 million in technology and supplies to more than 4,000 public schools across the country.

Hoover High School’s award package this year totaled $114,500 through all phases of the competition.

The team, accompanied by Hoover High Engineering Academy instructor Martin Ledvina, plans to return to Alabama Wednesday.