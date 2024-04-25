Hoover High celebrates opening of $15.4 million performing arts center

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris-Turner/Hoover City Schools The new performing arts center at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama, has a 940-seat auditorium. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris-Turner/Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools officials cut the ribbon to dedicate the new performing arts center at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. From left are school board President Kermit Kendrick, Superintendent Kevin Maddox and school board members Amy Tosney, Craig Kelley and Alan Paquette. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris-Turner/Hoover City Schools The new performing arts center at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama, has a 940-seat auditorium. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris-Turner/Hoover City Schools The Grace Note girls choir ensemble sings at the ribbon cutting for Hoover High School's new performing arts center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris-Turner/Hoover City Schools The lobby of the new performing arts center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris-Turner/Hoover City Schools The Hoover High School First Edition jazz band plays at the ribbon cutting for the school's new performing arts center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Prev Next

The Hoover school district today celebrated the opening of the new performing arts center at Hoover High School with a ribbon cutting.

The $15.4 million facility covers 36,000 square feet and includes a 940-seat auditorium, an orchestra pit, a full theatrical lighting and sound system, a full-fly curtain loft, an on-site scene construction workshop directly behind the stage and a fully automated theatrical rigging system.

The building is at the southern end of the high school, connected to the band room via a hallway.

Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a news release that the Hoover Board of Education’s investment in the performing arts center underscores the district’s commitment to providing students with the best resources.

“This state-of-the-art facility addresses the pressing need for more space to showcase our district’s performing arts programs,” Maddox said. “It symbolizes our commitment to providing students with unparalleled opportunities for artistic expression. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we look forward to witnessing the countless performances and experiences that will enrich the lives of our students and community members alike."

Hoover school board member Amy Tosney, who was an outspoken advocate for construction of a performing arts center since she came on the board six years ago, said she has many emotions today but is mostly filled with joy.

“This building is a culmination of vision, determination and passion,” Tosney said. “Thank you to every person involved in bringing this building to fruition. As we celebrate this day, I think about all the people it will touch and the endless possibilities it holds. May it be a place of inspiration, creativity, and joy. Albert Einstein said, ‘Logic will get you from A to B, but the arts will take you everywhere.’ ”

Hoover High Principal Jennifer Hogan said everyone is excited about the new performing arts center.

“Our students win national and state competitions and now have a first-class facility to perform for the community,” Hogan said. “Today, we proudly unveil this state-of-the-art facility, which exceeds the needs of our thriving performing arts department. I am confident that the opportunities afforded by this remarkable facility will inspire creativity, foster collaboration and elevate the artistic achievements of our students for years to come."

About 26% of students at Hoover High are involved in the arts programs, school officials said.

People who attended today’s ceremony had an opportunity to tour the building and hear from the Grace Note girls choir ensemble and First Edition jazz band.

Conner Hornsby, a First Edition jazz band member and senior, said the band has always had to have its regular performances in a gym, so having a dedicated stage and auditorium where the band can sound its best is amazing. “We have many talented bands, choirs, and theater productions and need a place to really showcase that," Hornsby said.

The new performing arts center will be open for use by schools across the district and will be available for lease for community performances and events, school officials said.