Hoover City Schools to hold career fair for teachers, administrators Feb. 22

The Hoover public school district is having a career fair this Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Riverchase Career Connection Center for teaching and administrative positions.

The career fair will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the school at 853 Willow Oak Drive in the Riverchase community.

“We’re hiring top-tier educators passionate about ensuring all students achieve their personal and academic goals,” the school district said in a news release. “Don’t miss this opportunity to explore career possibilities and discover what makes HCS a fantastic place to work and grow!”

