Hoover City Schools Foundation executive director departs group

Shelley Shaw, the executive director of the Hoover City Schools Foundation, is leaving the organization after six years of involvement.

Shaw in 2017 was asked to serve on the board of directors of the foundation and did so for two years before being named interim executive director for a year and then serving as executive director for the past three years.

“Every position with the Foundation has been an extremely rewarding experience,” she said. “It’s now time for me to step aside while another engaged individual becomes a part of this exceptional organization.”

Shaw came into the foundation with a lot of experience in Hoover schools. As the parent of two children who came through Hoover schools, she served first as a room mother, then got involved with PTO groups. She served as president of the Rocky Ridge Elementary School PTO in the 2013-14 school year and later vice president of programs for the Berry Middle School PTO and president of the Hoover Parent Teacher Council, which is the umbrella organization for all the PTO, PTA and PTSO groups in the system.

During Shaw’s tenure with the foundation, the organization has:

Increased its funding to the Girls Engaged in Math and Science program

Provided support and additional funding to the Riverchase Career Connection Center

Established a Friends of the Foundation group to support initiatives

Created a partnership with the fifth grades at each Hoover elementary and intermediate school for a Hovercraft project

Increased Scholars Circle commitments to total more than $100,000 over the next 10 years

Increased fundraising year over year by 125% in 2021 and 2022

Shaw also guided the foundation through the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that came with putting on events during that time.

Shaw said she plans to stay connected to other groups, boards and committees, such as the Destination Hoover International group, for which she serves as president.

“Community engagement and civic responsibility are core values and dear to my heart,” Shaw said. “I encourage everyone to find time to volunteer in some way. I like to quote from Life’s Little Instruction Book: ‘Volunteer. Sometimes the jobs no one wants conceal big opportunities.’”

Paul Dangel, president of the Hoover City Schools Foundation board of directors, said the organization will begin searching for a new executive director soon.

Ann Marie Harvey, vice president of content and communications for Vertical Solutions Media, is serving as interim executive director in the meantime.

“We are grateful to Shelley for her leadership over the last six years and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Dangel said. “During this transition period, it’s our priority to find the best individual to lead, while continuing to support our teachers and schools.”

The Hoover City Schools Foundation, established in 1992, supports the school system by funding enhanced academic opportunities through grants, scholarships and innovative programs.

Interested candidates for the executive director position may reach out to Dangel at paul.dangel@hyatt.com. To see the job description, visit hoovercsf.org/jobs.