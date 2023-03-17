Hoover City Council seeks applicants for 2023 school board appointment

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson1 220714_Hoover_board_ed Hoover school board President Amy Tosney, left, and Vice President Amy Mudano listen during a school board meeting at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The Hoover City Council has started taking applications for its 2023 appointment to the Hoover Board of Education.

The council is looking for someone to fill the school board seat now occupied by Amy Mudano, who is nearing the end of her five-year term.

Councilman Steve McClinton, chairman of the City Council’s Education Committee, said Mudano was welcome to reapply along with any other applicants for the position.

Applicants must be Hoover residents and must not be employed by Hoover City Schools, on the board of a private elementary or secondary institution or on the state or national sex offender registry.

Applications can be obtained on the city of Hoover’s website and must be completely filled out to be considered. Applications will be accepted through hand delivery or email at the Hoover city clerk’s office through 5 p.m. on March 27.

The council plans to conduct interviews the week of April 3 and make a selection on April 17, McClinton said.

Whoever is chosen will begin his or her five-year term on June 1. Hoover school board members serve five-year terms on a staggered schedule, with one new board member appointed each year.