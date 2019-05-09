Hoover STEM team ranks internationally

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shehzan Maredia Members of Hoover High School’s STEM team with trophies from their recent TEAMS competition.

The Hoover High School STEM Team was created last September and began preparing to compete in the International Science Olympiad and TEAMS (Test of Engineering Aptitude for Mathematics and Science) competitions.

The student-led team competed in the state Science Olympiad and also placed first in the state TEAMS competition in March, earning the highest overall score among participating teams in grades 9-12 from around the U.S.

“We never expected to do so well. We came in there thinking it was just going to be an experience,” team leader Shehzan Maredia said.

Two teams from Spain Park High School placed second and fifth in the state TEAMS competition, as well.

The Hoover team has been invited to the TEAMS National Conference in Washington D.C. at the end of June.

The STEM team members are Shehzan Maredia, Reid Markland, Pippa Lother, Ria Shah, Srija Vem, Narcy Amireddy, Krishin Yerabolu, Isaiah Lee, Satvi Penala, Arya Tamhane, Om Tamhane, Adnan Porbanderwala, Palak Desai, Srijan Meesala, Sreekiran Nataraj, Amaan Haque, Roshan Chavar, Belinda Lin, Katherine Wright, Hudson Keller, Neysa Deteachuitnan, Ravi Natraj and Amanda Gawlowicz.

Submitted by Shehzan Maredia