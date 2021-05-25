Hoover DECA scores well at state conference

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High School. The Hoover High School Distributive Education Clubs of America Club came away with 16 first-place finishes, nine second-place finishes and five third-place finishes at the Alabama DECA Conference, held virtually Feb. 24-25.

The Hoover High School Distributive Education Clubs of America Club came away with 16 first-place finishes, nine second-place finishes and five third-place finishes at the Alabama DECA Conference, held virtually Feb. 24-25.

Students who took part in the statewide competition each presented a case study solution with research and either took a 100-question exam or wrote a 10-to-20-page paper.

1st-place winners

► Jake Bagwell and Reid Sayle: Business law and ethics team decision making

► Ria Shah: Business services marketing

► Abby Pate: Business solutions project

► Olivia Payne and Sarah Claire Sypeck: Buying and merchandising team decision making

► Lilly Gels: Career development project

► Ella Hartman, Annabelle Kemp and Ava Slocum: Community giving project

► Crawford McGuffee and Sarah Turner: Financial literacy project

► Sati Penala: Food marketing series

► John Smitherman: Hospitality and tourism professional selling

► Kiersten Morgan and Jordan Singer: Hospitality services team decision making

► Kaitlyn Jones: Human resources management

► Srija Vem: Marketing communication series

► Grant Tincher and Lauren Wallace: Marketing management team decision making

► Corrine McCaleb: Retail merchandising

► Drew Colclough and Blake White: Sports and entertainment marketing team decision making

► Nicole Breckenridge and Saniya Keshani: Start-up business plan

2nd-place winners

► Will Simpson: Accounting applications series

► Azim Kanjiyani: Business finance series

► Anna Eiswirth and Xander Kubas: Business law and ethics team decision making

► Krishin Yerabolu: Business services marketing

► Mary Ellis Baty and Chloe Bishop: Business services operations research

► Evie Barakat and Sarah Turner: Community awareness project (tie)

► Saniya Clark: Community awareness project (tie)

► Nick Pewitt: Food marketing series

► Abby Remick: Retail merchandising

► Ian Smith and Harrison Winter: Sports and entertainment marketing team decision making

3rd-place winners

► Garian Denson and Yavah Smith: Entrepreneurship team decision making

► Samuel Bachrach and Bennett Solomon: Marketing management team decision making

► Tani Oda: Principles of business management

► Sara Hancock: Principles of finance

► Keegan Moore and Carson Wilkins: Sports and entertainment marketing team decision making

Hoover also had seven students named virtual business top finishers. The three fall top finishers were Nick Pewitt (retail), Marley Taylor (fashion) and Sarah Turner (hotel). The four spring top finishers were Mary Ellis Baty (accounting), Ellie Cowell (retail) and Nicole Brenckenridge and Saniya Keswhani (fashion).

Also, Nick Pewitt was elected Alabama DECA state vice president for the 2021-22 school year, Becca Mercer was selected as an outstanding new DECA advisor, and Shelley Pewitt was chosen as the 2021 Alabama DECA Advisor of the Year. Shelley Pewitt has been a DECA advisor for 30 years.

– Submitted by Gerri Kimble/Hoover High School.