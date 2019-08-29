Hoover City Schools career center opens in Riverchase

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The Hoover school system’s Riverchase Career Connection Center opened Aug. 8, with five academies for health science, cyber innovation, food and hospitality, skilled trades, and fire and emergency medical services.

After more than two years of planning and renovation work, the Hoover school system’s Riverchase Career Connection Center is now open and running.

The 92,000-square-foot facility, formerly used as a middle school for Shelby County and later Pelham school systems, opened Aug. 8 with five career academies focused on health science, fire and emergency services, cyber innovation (computer programming, software development, software analysis, network security and network administration), food and hospitality, and skilled trades (carpentry, electrical work, welding and HVAC).

Other potential future courses in skilled trades include plumbing, heavy equipment operation and advanced manufacturing.

The facility will serve students from Hoover, Spain Park and Homewood high schools, as well as adults in night classes.

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy said it’s a fabulous time in the life of the city of Hoover and school district. The best days of our lives are when we realize we are doing something that is going to live longer than we will, enhance the lives of others and perhaps profoundly impact our own lives in the future through the students educated there, Murphy said.

At the dedication ceremony on Aug. 1, Murphy thanked the Hoover school board and all the partners who worked to make the facility a reality, including the city of Hoover, Alabama Department of Education, state and federal legislators, Hoover City Schools Foundation, Hoover Parent Teacher Council and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

The school system paid the Pelham Board of Education $4.25 million for the school and spent $13.5 million to renovate and repurpose it, Career Center Director Ron Dodson said. Another $400,000 was spent on furniture and equipment, and the center is seeking $400,000 to $500,000 in grants to cover additional equipment, he said.

The city of Hoover also donated the use of two reserve firetrucks and older firefighter turnout gear and equipment for the Fire and Emergency Services Academy.

“This was a risk, and I think it’s going to pay off big for our community and for our state,” Dodson said.

Ninety percent of students from Hoover City Schools are accepted into colleges and universities, and 80% actually attend, but only 60% finish with a college degree within six years, Dodson said. Many others change majors while in college, he said.

Students need a good plan A and a good plan B, he said. He hopes that by exposing students to potential careers while still in high school, the school system can save them and their families a lot of time and money, he said.

He also hopes it will help them find a career that best suits their skills and abilities and helps them lead the kind of lives they want to lead, he said.

The school system initially had a goal of enrolling 400 students this first year but ended up with 735, including some from Homewood schools, Dodson said. This demonstrates the need, he said.

State schools Superintendent Eric Mackey attended the dedication ceremony and said this facility is going to contribute much to the economic, social and vocational life of Hoover and the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

In addition, the Alabama Department of Education plans to bring delegations from other parts of the state to see what students are doing there, Mackey said.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato applauded Murphy and the school board for their vision and commitment to provide these special opportunities to students.

“It’s no secret that our workforce is changing, that our young people need more options to meet those changing demands of industry,” Brocato said. “When I meet with business owners all throughout the metro area, all they talk about is the challenges of workforce development and hiring a skilled workforce. Here in Hoover, we’re not going to add to the challenge. We’re going to become part of the solution. We’ll continue to be innovative and creative to provide unique opportunities when it comes to educating our children and challenging them to do their absolute very best.”