HHS holds job fair

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tiffany Lind, Hoover City Schools Hoover High students visit a job fair on April 23.

The Cooperative Education Department held Hoover High School's spring job fair on April 23, specifically targeted for local businesses seeking out high schools students as employees.

The job fair was in the HHS courtyard during lunch and CREW (advisory) time.

Hoover has about 2,800 total students, with about 1,800 of them on campus and in grades 10-12 during the lunch times of the job fair. During the job fair, the HHS Acoustic Club hosted a concert in the courtyard.

Participating organizations included Army National Guard, Chick-Fil-A (Patton Creek), Chick-Fil-A (The Grove), CiCi's Pizza, Galleria Woods, Lakeshore Foundation, Life Time Fitness, Locker Pro, Men's Wearhouse, Taziki's, Tortuga's Homemade Pizza and the YMCA of Greater Birmingham — Hoover.

During the job fair, students interviewed and completed job applications for childcare workers, lifeguard positions, food preparation workers and customer service representatives.

Submitted by Tiffany Lind, Hoover City Schools