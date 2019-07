Ă— Expand Photo courtesy of Make-A-Wish Alabama. Hoover basketball players at the reveal of their Make-A-Wish fundraising total.

Players from the Hoover High School basketball team have raised over $8,000 this year for Make-A-Wish Alabama. These students sacrificed their time and talents to grant a life-changing wish for wish kids in their communities. In the 2018-2019 school year, 16 Alabama schools raised $56,862 for wishes in Alabama.

Submitted by Make-A-Wish Alabama.