Hanks receives National YoungArts Foundation award

Jackson Hanks, a 17-year-old junior at Hoover High School, has received a 2021 National YoungArts Foundation award in jazz/percussion.

Hanks was recognized at the merit level, the organization’s third highest honor, for his caliber of artistic achievement and joins 659 of the nation’s most accomplished artists in the visual, literary and performing arts.

He was selected by a discipline-specific panel of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. YoungArts award winners gain opportunities for financial, creative and professional development support throughout their careers.

“YoungArts empowers artists to pursue a life in the arts beginning at the critical time when many are faced with decisions about life after high school, and we are thrilled to announce this year’s YoungArts award winners,” Executive Director Jewel Malone said. “This group of extraordinary artists has reminded us yet again that extraordinary artistry is ageless, and I encourage everyone to get to know these faces and names as we will be seeing them for many years to come … This is just the start of YoungArts’ commitment to supporting your careers. We look forward to working to with you and supporting your artistic and professional development.”

Hanks will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to learn from leading artists such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas.

He also is now eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support including a wide range of fellowships, residencies and awards; virtual and in-person presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues nationwide; additional financial support; and access to YoungArts Post, a free, private digital network for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities.

As a YoungArts award winner, Hanks joins accomplished artists such as Daniel Arsham, Terence Blanchard, Camille Brown, Viola Davis, Allegra Goodman, Josh Groban, Judith Hill, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson and Hunter Schafer.

Hanks also this past summer auditioned and was chosen for the 2020 Next Generation Jazz Orchestra, playing vibraphone, under the direction of Gerald Clayton. He also plays piano and vibraphone for the Hoover High First Edition Jazz Band and for the third year was selected for the All-State Jazz Band’s Gold Band (playing piano this year). He is a member of the National Honor Society, marching band, symphonic winds band and indoor percussion ensemble.

Submitted by National YoungArts Foundation.