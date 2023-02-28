Chalmers assumes new role as president at John Carroll

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Rev. Jon Chalmers, left, and Rev. Robert Sullivan stand in a science classroom at John Carroll Catholic High School.

The Rev. Jon Chalmers recently took on the new role of president of John Carroll Catholic High School, adding to his responsibilities as the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and leader of the church’s school, both located in Hoover.

Chalmers works alongside Anthony Montalto, the principal of the high school. Montalto, who Chalmers called a “tremendously accomplished instructional leader,” handles the day-to-day work of the school while Chalmers focuses on the long-term success of the school.

The move, which took place in late 2022, saw Chalmers ascend to his new role as the Rev. Robert Sullivan moved from the role of president to director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation, fundraising and engaging stakeholders in the school. Chalmers said the move was about optimizing the school’s resources to build on the momentum the school gained coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chalmers comes from an education leadership background and has worked at the school since August, helping Sullivan during the time of transition. He has been pastor of Prince of Peace since July.

Chalmers described his role as “focusing on the important in the midst of the urgent,” working to coordinate functions and create and implement the school’s strategic plan.

Chalmers’s graduate work in education was focused on teaching and learning, specifically on making sure all parts of education are connected. He is driven to work toward that interconnectedness at John Carroll, he said.

“I am really interested in ensuring that it’s all connected, that … we don’t understand academics in a silo that’s distinct from our campus ministry, that’s distinct from our athletics, that’s distinct from our arts or other extracurricular opportunities. We understand these as knit together in the same way the development of the whole person as an individual is knit together,” Chalmers said.

He also works to make sure the school has the resources it needs and plans in place to grow.