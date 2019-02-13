TCES students sing for bicentennial celebration

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lisa Latham Trace Crossings students at the Alabama Capitol.

Thirty-three fourth and fifth grade students from Trace Crossings Elementary School traveled to Montgomery on Feb. 7 to sing as a part of Alabama's bicentennial celebration.

Students performed two concerts — one in the Gordon Person's building and one in the Alabama State Capitol rotunda. In addition to parents and state education employees, Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey, HCS School Board President Craig Kelley and State Auditor Jim Ziegler were all in attendance.

Both performances were professionally recorded and will be preserved in the Alabama State Archives.

Submitted by Lisa Latham