POP students help fight hunger

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. Prince of Peace fifth graders helped pack backpacks of food for students in need in April.

Prince of Peace Catholic School's fifth grade class joined with the church’s weekender backpack ministry to assemble 450 backpacks of nonperishable food for area students who are food insecure over the weekends.

Service is an integral part of the school and teachers and parents are always alert for hands-on opportunities to engage students in community ministry.

This particular Prince of Peace Church ministry began in 2015 and over the past few years has grown to serve 179 students across several local schools. On average, the ministry purchases and packs 716 bags of food each month during the school year and distributes them to the schools they serve.

Each bag contains two days’ worth of breakfast, lunch and dinner foods, which are discreetly given to food insecure students by their teachers and counselors on Friday afternoons.

The program is funded by donations from parishioners and Prince of Peace Catholic Parish.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School.