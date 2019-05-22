Milo's Tea attends South Shades Crest Elementary School science week

by

Steven Inman, Dalton Campbell and Derek Camp from Milo’s Tea attended South Shades Crest Elementary School in May to make a presentation as part of their science week.

One hundred second graders learned how Milo's Tea is grown, brewed, filled, bottled, shipped and recycled in an interactive presentation that let volunteers play the parts of the operations team and each left with a sample.

Submitted by Milo’s Tea

