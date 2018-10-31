Brock’s Gap participates in Unity Day

× Expand Submitted by Renee Stewart, Brock’s Gap Intermediate Brock’s Gap students spell out “UNITY” as part of National Unity Day on Oct. 24, 2018

Students at Brock's Gap Intermediate School participated in National Unity Day on Oct. 24.

The school’s students and faculty started the day by creating a chain of acceptance and kindness, by stating one thing they like about themselves and one way to stand up against bullying. The chain will be hung in the building to serve as a reminder.

As a culminating activity, students spelled out unity on the school’s field to represent being united.

