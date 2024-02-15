Dual enrollment on the increase at Jefferson State Community College

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle David Bobo, director of communications and marketing for Jefferson State Community College, speaks to attendees at the Shelby County Chamber luncheon on Feb. 8, 2024.

The number of high school students taking dual enrollment classes at Jefferson State Community College continues to increase, a college spokesman told the Shelby County Chamber recently.

There were 2,700 or so students taking dual enrollment classes in the fall of 2022. Now that number has grown to 3,265, said David Bobo, director of communications and marketing for Jeff State, in his Feb. 8 speech to the chamber. Those students come from 64 high schools and are enrolled in 101 courses at Jeff State, Bobo said.

The dual enrollment program allows students to earn college credits before they graduate high school, so they can begin their college careers a step ahead. In 2006, dual enrollment students made up just 5% of total enrollment at Jeff State, but now they make up 33% of total Jeff State students, Bobo said.

One of the largest community colleges in the state, Jeff State serves about 15,000 students each year, Bobo said. There are more than 120 university transfer programs available, along with 33 career programs and numerous certificate programs at the four campuses in Jefferson, Shelby (Hoover), St. Clair (Pell City) and Chilton (Clanton) counties.

In addition to these campuses, the college has an extensive online presence to allow flexible learning from any location.

Some of the highlights Bobo shared with the Shelby County Chamber included:

The average class size is 21 students.

The average age of students is 22.

Thirty percent of students are in the transfer program.

Twenty-nine percent of students are in the career tech program.

Eight percent of students are in a short-certificate non-credit program.

The average student takes 7.4 credit hours per term.

Thirty-six percent receive financial aid.

Forty-two percent are first-generation college attendees in their family.

Bobo said Jeff State offers fast-track programs that are designed to quickly train individuals for immediate employment. Options include health care, information technology, manufacturing, craft training and business. Students can complete the programs in anywhere from six weeks to six months.

Some of the fast-track classes include insurance, paralegal, dental and medical assistant, pharmacy technician, heavy equipment operator, line worker, truck driver training, welding, cybersecurity, information technology and more.

“The surgical technology program began in January 2024, and the average salary in that profession [in Alabama] is $82,108,” Bobo said.

College costs can be significant, and Bobo said Jeff State provides an affordable option at just $168 per credit hour. One year at Jeff State costs around $4,032 on average, compared to $11,100 at the University of Alabama and $12,536 at Auburn Univeristy.

Student support services for success at the college include counseling services, emergency grant assistance, food assistance, academic support and more.

“We are trying to help students stay in the pipeline and finish and become a contributing member of society,” he said.