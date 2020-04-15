COVID-19 won't impact Hoover schools' local tax revenues for 2020, CFO says

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 190905_HV_school_bd_Michele_McCay Hoover City Schools Chief Financial Officer Michele McCay presents the school district's proposed 2020 budget during a public hearing at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

The Hoover school district’s local tax revenues should not be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak for fiscal 2020, the district’s chief financial officer said.

That’s because the school district has already received 99.73% percent of the $77.4 million expected in local tax revenues for the entire fiscal year, which stretches through Sept. 30, Chief Financial Officer Michele McCay told the Hoover school board Tuesday night.

Most local tax revenues are in hand by the end of February each year, and that money is used throughout the rest of the fiscal year, McCay said.

One of the exceptions is the second half of the $5 million in sales tax revenues the city of Hoover budgeted for Hoover schools this year. The Hoover school district has already received $2.5 million of that and has been assured that the other $2.5 million still will be sent by the city, McCay said.

State revenues, on the other hand, are not guaranteed for this fiscal year because the state sends its allocations to local school districts on a monthly basis. If the state takes a drastic hit in tax collections, there is always the chance the state education budget could be prorated, affecting schools throughout the state.

For now, the good news is that most local tax revenues for the school district are in hand, and they are up from the previous year, McKay told the school board.

For the five-month period ending in February, property tax revenues that go to Hoover schools were up from $68.6 million in 2019 to $74.4 million in 2020, while auto taxes were up from $2.5 million to $2.6 million, records show.

There has been a slight decrease in some of the tax revenues coming from Shelby County. Revenues from a 16-mill Shelby County property tax were down 3% ($170,278), while revenues from a 16-mill Shelby County auto tax were down 6% ($16,387), and revenues from a Shelby County sales tax were down 2% ($14,646), records show.

In other business Tuesday night, the Hoover school board: