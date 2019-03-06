Hoover City Council seeks applicants for 2019 school board appointment

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school board 6-5-18 The Hoover Board of Education meets at the Farr Administration Building on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

The Hoover City Council is taking applications for a seat on the Hoover school board.

Applicants must be Hoover residents and should be willing to serve for five years. Applications must be filled out and hand-delivered to the Hoover city clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 18. Applicants must show a valid ID.

Hoover school board members serve five-year staggered terms. The position is unpaid, except for reimbursement of expenses incurred. Current school board members include President Craig Kelley, Vice President Deanna Bamman, Amy Tosney, Kermit Kendrick and Amy Mudano.

Kelley’s five-year term expires on May 31, and he said he plans to apply for reappointment because the school board has several ongoing challenges and opportunities he would like to see through to completion. Those include efforts to get additional property tax funding and efforts to get released from federal court supervision of segregation-related issues.

People interested in applying should have two letters of recommendation sent separately to the Hoover city clerk by the recommending parties. Also, applicants must answer several questions related to school board duties and current issues in education and write a background statement about themselves and why they wish to serve on the school board.

Application forms are on the city of Hoover’s website or available for pickup at the Hoover city clerk’s office at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane.

Councilman Derrick Murphy said the council will conduct interviews with applicants and plans to appoint someone to the position in April. The appointee’s term would begin June 1.