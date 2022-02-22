Another resignation at Briarwood Christian School; church elder meeting Tuesday

× Expand Briarwood Christian School

Another member of the leadership team at Briarwood Christian School has resigned, becoming the third leader not returning for the next school year.

Upper School Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ben Haindel turned in his resignation the week of Feb. 15. Haindel said he plans to finish out this school year but said he has accepted a job as a principal for the 2022-23 school year in Jackson, Mississippi, a position that will put him closer to family.

His decision follows the resignation of Superintendent Stephen Steiner on Jan. 25 and a decision by leaders of Briarwood Presbyterian Church not to renew the contract of Principal Shawn Brower. The latter decision caused the most controversy within the school community.

Here is a recap of events over the past several weeks:

Jan 25: The school superintendent resigns

Jan. 30: An email to the school community from Briarwood Presybterian Church Pastor Jim Alexander acknowledged Steiner’s “unexpected resignation” and said Brower, the principal, had not been fired nor placed under a gag order, but stated Brower had not returned a form stating his intention to return next year. The email also stated that “Dr. Brower was informed at the earliest stage possible that he would not be offered a contract for the 2022-23 academic year.”

Jan. 30: Brower stated in a letter sent to families in the school that it came as a surprise to him that his contract was not renewed and that he had every intention of returning to Briarwood based on the submission of his timely response of his intent to return form and said he was saddened by the decision.

Jan. 31: Alexander sends a second email offering a “sincere public apology to Brower for an inaccurate statement in the previous communication and that he did submit his intent to return form on Jan. 19 when the time was extended due to technological issues encountered in submitting the forms.”

Feb. 8: The session (elders) met and voted to uphold the decision to not renew Brower’s contract, but said they would meet again to discuss any possible mishandling of the decision, bylaws, etc.

Another elder meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22. There is supposed to be discussion of the handling of the decision regarding Brower's contract. The decision came directly from church leaders, and the school board was not informed until after the fact.

In regard to Brower’s departure, many in the Briarwood community are seeking answers about why his contract was not renewed. A 74-page packet signed from “The Briarwood Community,” dated Feb. 6, 2022, was given to many church elders at Briarwood Presbyterian Church before their last meeting on Feb. 8.

It asks the church elders to investigate the situation surrounding Brower’s termination and states that parents, faculty and staff have deep concerns regarding the manner in which decisions may have been made.

“There are also concerns that communications were not handled in a manner above reproach with complete truth and transparency,” the cover letter read. “As a result, the very people whom the school is intended to minister have sadly lost trust and developed a tainted view of the church … and perceive pride, manipulation, secrecy, dishonesty and abuse of power by church leaders.”

Included in the packet is a call of action for the church elders with a list containing dozens of questions they want investigated. Some include:

Was proper protocol followed, and what were the primary factors for Brower’s effective termination? Was that information hidden from the school board?

Is the current structure the best for the school ,and should the school board have more oversight and authority?

Was Brower’s contract held in 2021, and if so, why, and was the school board involved in the decision?

What evidence was given to those who made the decision not to renew Brower’s contract?

Were teachers, school administrators and staff inquired about their view of Brower’s performance as related to his position of leadership?

Were staff interviewed regarding tensions between Steiner and Brower?

A copy of the school’s bylaws were included, and sections were highlighted that “clearly provide that the school board has authority over the business of the school, particularly as it pertains to this situation.” There are concerns that the bylaws were not followed in Brower's termination.

Section 2.01 states that the property and business of the school shall be managed by its own school board.

Section 3.01 states that a committee does not have the authority to act on behalf of the school board and a committee conducts its work and makes recommendations to the school board for approval.

Section 7.01 states that the superintendent shall manage the affairs and direct the work and employees of the school, subject to and in accordance with the directions of the board.

The packet also included a list of Brower’s qualifications, character endorsements from individuals (including former leaders and teachers at the school and current parents) and comments from a student-created petition at change.org.

Multiple efforts to obtain comments from church leaders have been unsuccessful.