Dolan, Kimble named Hoover's Elementary, Secondary Teachers of Year

Hoover school officials today announced Bluff Park Elementary librarian Allison Dolan as the school district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and Hoover High business and marketing teacher Gerri Kimble as the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Dolan has been a librarian at Bluff Park Elementary for seven years, but she has been an educator for 19 years. She began her career at Trace Crossings Elementary School, where she was voted Teacher of the Year in 2007. She also worked as a fifth grade teacher at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School before coming to Bluff Park’s library.

Administrators from her school and the central office this morning surprised her with the news she had been named Elementary Teacher of the Year for the entire district.

“It means the world to me after teaching for many years and putting my heart and soul into everything I do for the students,” Dolan said. “I’m so thankful I get to celebrate this at Bluff Park with the teachers and the community and the children. I grew up here and couldn’t wait to get back. The teachers are wonderful. The kids are wonderful. You can count on the community. We’re very supportive of each other. It’s a great place to be.”

Dolan possesses an uncanny ability to remember every child's name and personality, better equipping her with the skill to identify a unique book that fits each student, school officials said. She promotes a love of reading by pairing students with great literature, engages students in goal setting and reflection and enjoys teaching about the journey it takes to achieve goals, officials said.

SECONDARY TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Kimble has taught at Hoover High for the entire 17 years of her career. She teaches International Baccalaureate business management, digital marketing and marketing principles for students in grades 10-12.

“I am shocked and honored,” she said after being informed she was chosen as the district winner for Secondary Teacher of the Year. “This school system is full of amazing people. To be honored today is just an incredible, excellent feeling. I can’t help but think of the people who helped me get here.”

There are so many other teachers who have been mentors to her and helped her learn to build relationships with students, she said.

“They are all the reason I do what I do,” Kimble said. “It’s just an incredible experience being in Hoover City Schools.”

Kimble is a strong believer in career and technical education. She is a former president of the Alabama Business Education Association and previously was named Teacher of the Year for that group.

Kimble also is one of the advisors for the Hoover High career and technical education student organization called DECA. She said one of her favorite things is teaching students the power of networking.

She strongly believes in the power of relationships, hard work, celebrating oneself and others, lifelong learning and giving back, and she works diligently to instill that in her students, she said. She feels fortunate to have an impact on her young, impressionable students and help them discover their strengths and goals, ultimately shaping them into successful adults, she said.

The district’s Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year were chosen from among the Teachers of the Year at each individual Hoover school. Here are the other Teachers of the Year at the other schools:

Deer Valley Elementary: Brittany Thomas

Green Valley Elementary: Nancy Reaves

Greystone Elementary: Kimberly Carns

Gwin Elementary: Brittany Smith

Riverchase Elementary: Brennan Bernard

Rocky Ridge Elementary: Meredith Barker

Shades Mountain Elementary: Madison Furio

South Shades Crest Elementary: Alison York

Trace Crossings Elementary: Jamisa McCall

Brock's Gap Intermediate: Ashley Knighton

Bumpus Middle School: Tramine Pryor

Berry Middle School: Logan Greene

Simmons Middle School: Matthew Chambless

Spain Park High: Danelle Cash

Riverchase Career Connection Center: Kelli Parramore

Read more about Dolan and Kimble in a future print edition of the Hoover Sun.