3 Hoover elementary schools named to top 25 schools in state

Three Hoover elementary schools were recognized by the Alabama Board of Education last week for being among the top 25 performing schools in Alabama on their state report cards.

The schools were Bluff Park, Deer Valley and Greystone elementary schools, each of which received a 99 on their 2023 state report card. This was Deer Valley Elementary’s second year in a row to be named to the top 25.

Principal Nicole Stokes said in a news release that it is an honor to be in the top 25 again and that it means more to be on the list for the second year in a row.

"Despite our success during the 2021-2022 school year, we did not rest on our laurels,” Stokes said. “We kept the main thing the main thing [teaching and learning], and this recognition celebrates and honors that. While it would seem self-serving to say, ‘I expected this,’ the truth of the matter is that I have the honor of walking into a building each day filled with people who are committed to living out and fulfilling our school mission ‘to equip and empower students to become confident lifelong learners who will positively impact the world.’”

Greystone Principal Stacey Stocks said in the news release she was thrilled to be recognized on this level.

“As principal, I am like a proud parent,” Stocks said. “I strive to push and encourage my teachers to constantly do what is best for our students. Our teachers and staff find ways to engage our students in learning in very intentional and meaningful ways. Our students come to school ready and willing to learn. Serving the teachers and families of Greystone is extremely rewarding for me as principal, and this recognition affirms all we are working toward as we live our school motto to ‘Learn, lead, and leave a legacy.’"

Bluff Park Elementary Principal Ami Weems said in the news release she has the unique opportunity of watching the magic unfold day after day at Bluff Park, and now it is being showcased on a greater platform.

“Our success begins with building relationships with the students and families we serve,” Weems said. “These relationships are just as important as the standards we teach. We are compassionate and empathetic and believe in keeping an open line of communication with all of our stakeholders. We have high expectations for all, and building relationships first paves the way to set students up for success.”

Vestavia Hills City Schools had five schools in the top 25 (its Dolly Ridge, East, Liberty Park and West elementary schools and Pizitz Middle School), while all four Mountain Brook elementary schools (Brookwood Forest, Cherokee Bend, Crestline and Mountain Brook) made the list. Three Auburn elementary schools (Creekside, Richland Wrights Mill Road) made the list, as did two schools from Mobile County (Eichold-Mertz School of Math and Science and W. H. Council Traditional School), two from Montgomery County (Forest Avenue Elementary and Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School), and Eura Brown Elementary in Gadsden, Edgewood Elementary in Homewood, Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School, Heritage Elementary in Madison, Mt Laurel Elementary in Shelby County and the Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary School.

Each school in the top 25 will receive a $2,000 cash award, while 25 other schools deemed “most improved” on their state report card will receive $8,000 each.