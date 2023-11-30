Winter Wonderland Daddy Daughter Dance set for Dec. 8

The Hoover High School boys soccer program is holding a Winter Wonderland Daddy Daughter Dance in the school cafeteria on Dec. 8.

The dance is open to any fathers and daughters in the community, not just people affiliated with the soccer program or school.

There will be a disc jockey playing music, dancing, frozen treats, finger foods, a craft corner and pictures with Elsa and Anna characters from the Disney movie “Frozen.”

The event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per father and daughter and $5 for each additional daughter, with a maximum of $40 per family. Tickets can be purchased in advance at myschoolfees.com or with cash or credit card at the door.

For more information, email hooverbucssoccer94@gmail.com.