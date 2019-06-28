Two Maids & A Mop shines during annual convention

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cole Koretos. Members of the Two Maids & A Mop home office team at the MopCon convention in Hoover.

Two Maids & A Mop, the nation’s leading tech-driven residential cleaning service, recently hosted MaidCon at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. Themed “Homecoming,” the convention celebrated several key accomplishments and inspired all attendees – franchisees, corporate leadership and vendors – to continue to aim high, think big and rise to the occasion day in and day out. Educational seminars and panel discussions also created opportunities for attendees to collaborate on best practices.

“It’s so heartwarming to bring everyone together to strengthen the bonds and relationships we all have cultivated in this big, caring family,” said Ron Holt, CEO of Two Maids & A Mop. “We have a remarkable group in our Two Maids family, each one contributing to its growth and success. MaidCon gives us a great opportunity to share and help one another on our journey.”

While together at MaidCon, the brand also took time to recognize the growth of the company in recent years. In 2018, there were 21 new locations that opened, and of the 79 locations currently open, 46 of them are less than two years old. Additionally, in comparing Q1 of 2018 to Q1 of 2019, systemwide revenue increased by an impressive 51 percent, further exemplifying the brand’s continued momentum and strength in the residential cleaning industry.

The highlight of the gathering was the awards banquet. Two Maids & A Mop presented honors to franchisees accelerating their businesses beyond other owners in sales, customer retention and superior operations over the past 12 months. Those awards and winners are:

Breakthrough Office of the Year: Shane Mitchell, Peoria, Illinois;

Fastest Growing Office of the Year and Most Talked About Office of the Year: Anthony Truong, Orlando;

“Pink Blazer” Franchisee of the Year: Lee Sheridan, Virginia Beach, Virginia; Christa Cruz, White Plains, New York; Rachel Holt, Huntsville, Alabama.

Another group of franchisees honored at MaidCon earned President’s Club recognition, shared with top performing locations. Those winners are:

Tracy Shelnut, Birmingham;

Jim Torcivia, Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee;

Mari Millard, Rockville, Maryland;

Rachel Holt, Huntsville, Alabama;

Anthony Truong, Orlando;

Jaime Kulaga, Tampa.

“These achievements are only the beginning of what is still to come,” Holt said. “I hope it serves as inspiration to all of our franchisees that they, too, can reach those heights.”

Submitted by Cole Koretos.