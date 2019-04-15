Two from Prince of Peace earn Eagle Scout Award

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. Roger, Joseph and Georgeann Carter. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. Deidre, Will and Kyle Allison. Prev Next

Will Allison and Joseph Carter recently earned the Eagle Scout award from the Boy Scouts of America. Both boys are member of Troop 21 Bluff Park and seniors at Hoover High School.

Will, a graduate of Prince of Peace Catholic School, designed, coordinated and directed the construction of an outdoor classroom and walking trail behind Prince of Peace Catholic Church. He is the son of Kyle and Deidre Allison.

Joseph designed, planned and directed the construction/installation of three flag retirement drop boxes, one of which is located in the Prince of Peace parking lot. He is the son of Roger and Georgeann Carter.

The Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus Council #11537 partially funded both Eagle Scout projects.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic School