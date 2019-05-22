Trace Crossings Elementary raises $8,000 for Kids Heart Challenge

× Expand Photo courtesy of the American Heart Association Trace Crossings Elementary’s top Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser, Allie Baker (front), with TCES physical education teachers Josh Miller and Melinda Culberson and Brittany Price with the American Heart Association.

Trace Crossings Elementary School was recognized by the American Heart Association on May 15 for raising more than $8,000 through the Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. The award was presented during the school’s annual awards day ceremony.

Among seven counties and 120 schools that participated in the Kids Heart Challenge this school year, Trace Crossings ranked in the top 20 for the highest amount raised, with a grand total of $8,222.

The student who raised the most was kindergarten student Allie Baker, who raised $350.

“Every year we have doubled our amount of donations, and we really wanted to acknowledge our kids for supporting the American Heart Association and the success they had this year,” TCES physical education teacher Melinda Culberson said.

Submitted by the American Heart Association