Toney Vaughn competes with Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps

Toney Vaughn, a resident of Hoover and member of the Hoover High School Marching Band, has performed with Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps this summer as part of the Drum Corps International Open Class circuit.

Vaughn, a member of the trumpet section, is one of over 120 members chosen for the drum corps after an exhaustive audition process earlier this winter. Vaughn attended monthly weekend rehearsals throughout the spring to prepare for the summer competitive season. By the time their competitive season was complete, members of Southwind, who are between the ages of 14 and 21, logged over 600 hours of preparation time for their performances.

The corps performed at 18 locations across 11 states in the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest between July 6-Aug. 10, culminating in the DCI World Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Locally, Southwind performed at Drums Across the River Region, held July 13 at Stanhope-Elmore High School in Millbrook.

Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps, based in Mobile, was established in 1980. An Open Class drum corps, Southwind previously won two international championships in their division in 1991 and 1992. They were the DCI Southeastern Champions for Open Class in 2015 and 2016 and, for the past two seasons, have been Drum Corps International Open Class finalists.

Submitted by Stephanie Vaughn.