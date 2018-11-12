Tim Tebow to speak Thursday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

× Expand Tim Tebow Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback who now plays professional baseball and works as a college football analyst for the SEC Network, is scheduled to speak Thursday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Tebow is the featured guest at an event being put on by the Greater Birmingham Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The organization is asking coaches and athletic directors to bring their teams to the Hoover Met to hear Tebow speak Thursday night, but the event also will be open to the public, said Bill Gray, the director for the group.

As of Monday afternoon, almost 7,000 tickets had been reserved, Gray said. Tickets are free for students, coaches and teachers, but are required for admission, he said. The general public is asked to give a $10 donation for admission, with the proceeds going to Greater Birmingham Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“We wanted to bring in someone that has an opportunity to share a positive message of hope and the gospel to as many coaches and athletes as possible in the greater Birmingham area,” Gray said. “He does a tremendous job connecting with students and young adults and adults alike. … The students are latched in on every word.”

The gates at the Hoover Met open at 5 p.m., and a live band will perform from 5:45 to 6:30. Speakers begin at 6:30, and the event should be over by 8 or 8:15 p.m., Gray said. Concession stands will be open til about 7 p.m.

The event already is drawing interest from beyond the Birmingham-Hoover metro area, Gray said. Teams from Oxford, Montgomery and Meridian, Mississippi, are among those that have reserved tickets, he said.

The Greater Birmingham Fellowship of Christian Athletes also is offering a limited number of sponsorship opportunities that include tickets to a pre-event dinner with Tebow, special seating and parking passes.

For more information about the event or to obtain tickets, go to fcabirmingham.org/tebow. Those interested in sponsorships can email Gray at bgray@fca.org.