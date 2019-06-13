SouthWest Water Company announces 2019 scholarship winners

× Expand Photo courtesy of SouthWest Water Company. 1 - Guy Locker (right) of SouthWest Water Company presents the SWWC scholarship to Emily Broome, Spain Park High School.

SouthWest Water Company in June announced cash scholarships for three graduating high school students in Shelby County who plan to make engineering their main course of study.

The scholarship recipients are high school seniors who have been accepted to attend an accredited four-year college or university degree program with the intent to major in environmental science, environmental engineering or general engineering curriculum.

The recipients have demonstrated academic achievements, community service and extracurricular participation during their high school careers.

The recipients, each of whom will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship from SouthWest Water Company, are Abigail (Abby) Vineyard of Oak Mountain High School, who will study materials science engineering at Auburn University; Emily Broome of Spain Park High School, who will study mechanical engineering at Auburn University; and Griffin Knight of Pelham High School, who will study engineering at Mississippi State University.

Submitted by SouthWest Water Company.