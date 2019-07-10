Simmons teacher to release new country album

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robert Abernathy. Local singer-songwriter and a Simmons Middle School teacher, Robert Abernathy.

Robert Abernathy, a teacher at Simmons Middle School, has had a busy summer.

The singer-songwriter has spent his time out of the classroom finishing up a new album, which will come out Aug. 2. Abernathy put out a previous album in May, which climbed to No. 10 on independent country charts, and his first album in 2017.

He has been playing and performing since the 1990s, in genres including gospel, rock and country. Abernathy has been working on his newest album in Nashville for about a year.

Singles he has released while working on the album include “Invisible,” which features his daughter Vivi and several of his Simmons students in the video, and “You Can’t Have My Boat,” co-written by Hoover resident Durand Robinson and loosely inspired by Abernathy’s students.

Abernathy and his band 6 String Theory performed at the Alabama Music Awards Show in 2018, where he won 2018 Alabama Male Country Artist of the Year.

In addition to his own work, Abernathy plays in an Eagles tribute band called Eagles Sunrise, which will perform at Workplay on July 20.

The release party for his newest album will be at Beef O’Brady’s at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Find Abernathy’s music on robertabernathy.com or on Spotify, and his calendar of upcoming shows is at gigmasters.com/acoustic-guitar/robert-abernathy/calendar.

Submitted by Robert Abernathy.