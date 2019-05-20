Signup begins for 2019 Hoover City Dad Brigade school cleanup

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. A volunteer cleans a paint line during a Hoover City Dad Brigade cleanup. Organizers of the late July event are asking men and boys to begin signing up on June 1 for the annual back-to-school cleanup.

Organizers of the fifth annual Hoover City Dad Brigade are asking men and boys to begin signing up for the annual back-to-school cleanup June 1.

They’re hoping to once again have hundreds of men and high school boys show up to help spruce up the buildings and grounds at Hoover schools July 27, just a couple weeks before students start back Aug. 8.

Principals at the schools develop lists of work they would like to see done, which typically include landscaping, spreading pine straw, trimming bushes, pressure washing, painting and general cleanup. Sometimes, there are other special projects.

The men are invited to gather at the Home Depot in Riverchase for a breakfast provided by Chick-fil-A and to hear instructions before dispersing to the schools, but some men go straight to the schools to help.

While it’s called the Hoover City Dad Brigade, men do not have to be fathers of students in Hoover schools to participate. Grandfathers, uncles, brothers and unrelated men are invited to assist, but volunteers must at least be high school age, said Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, the lead organizer for the effort.

Frequently, several Hoover religious organizations send teams of men to help, including Hunter Street Baptist, Green Valley Baptist, Shades Crest Baptist, Cross Creek Church, Christian Life Church, Bluff Park United Methodist and the Hoover Islamic Center.

Other partners providing support for the event include Home Depot, Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s, Anthony’s Car Wash, Alabama Rentals, Allworld Project Management, the Hoover Rotary Club, Legends Barber Shop, Hoover Councilman Gene Smith, Pete’s Printing and the Hoover City Schools Foundation.

Participants can sign up through the Hoover City Dad Brigade Facebook page or Hoover City Schools website.