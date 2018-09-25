Senior center showcases creative craftsmanship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Senior Center. Visual artwork made by members of the Hoover Senior Center sit available for sale. The center will host its annual craft showcase Oct. 26.

The Hoover Senior Center will hold their annual craft showcase on Friday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event organizer Tracy Vinzant said that last year brought a steady turnout of shoppers for the craft show. This year they expect to have about 20 vendors, and she encourages the public to come out and see what the members of the center have been working on.

“We have several groups that meet at the center to paint, knit, crochet and sew. There are also other members who have special talents and create on their own,” Vinzant said. “We like to give them the opportunity to show off their unique, handmade creations.”

The items being sold and their prices are left up to the discretion of the crafter. Past crafts sold include jewelry, paintings, greeting cards, crocheted scarves, project bags, knitted sweaters, quilted items, mug rugs, yoga mat bags, pottery, wall hangings and woodcraft items. The price for the crafts typically start as low as a dollar.

Vinzant said participating in the craft showcase gives seniors creative inspiration.

“It gives them an opportunity to share talents with others. It also gives other members and the general public the opportunity to buy special, unique finds that they would otherwise not be able to shop for,” she said.

Vinzant also said the showcase is a fun opportunity for people in the community to get a head start on their Christmas shopping. Vendor registration for the showcase began in September, with the cost per table being$10.

For more information, contact the Hoover Senior Center at 739-6700.