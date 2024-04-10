Roast of Hoover police chief raises $190,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

× Expand Photo from Hoover Police Departm Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis, standing second from left, poses for a photo with people who roasted him at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Those roasting him included, seated from left, Paul Finebaum, Gene Hallman and Bill "Bubba" Bussey, and, standing from left, Frank Barefield, Carol Robinson and Janice Rogers.

The roast of Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis this past Saturday raised more than $190,000 for the Cystric Fibrosis Foundation, according to Miss Hoover Abbie Stockard, who initiated the event.

The fundraiser, with seats selling for $375 each, was held at the Soiree Event Gallery on Lorna Ridge Lane in Hoover.

ESPN and SEC Network contributor Paul Finebaum served as the emcee for the night. Other roasters were: Gene Hallman, president of Eventive Sports; Carol Robinson, AL.com reporter; Frank Barefield, president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama; Janice Rogers; WBRC Fox 6 news anchor; and Bubba Bussey, co-host of “The Rick and Bubba Show.”

× Expand Photo from Hoover Police Departm People gather at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama, for a roast of Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

“When I first met with Abbie about the idea of a roast, I said I don’t know about that since I’d be the one they’ll be making fun of,” Derzis said in a post on the Hoover Police Department’s Facebook page. “But after we talked and I saw the passion that she had for her friend Maddie, it was an easy decision. I’m so grateful to everyone that had a hand in this special night.

“Although there were some pretty good zingers thrown my way by the roasters, I’d do it all over again for this wonderful cause,” Derzis said. “Thank you Abbie, Maddie and everyone for their generosity and support.”