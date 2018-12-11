ROAR to celebrate 2019 honoree Tony Petelos at February gala

× Expand Submitted by ROAR ROAR Gala honoree Tony Petelos.

The Eighth Annual ROAR James Bond Gala, “For Your Cure Only,” is going to be held on Saturday, Feb. 23 at The Club.

ROAR The Cure (Radiation Oncology Accelerated Research), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is comprised of a group of women whose mission, passion and goal is to raise funds for cancer research programs for the Department of Radiation Oncology at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Every dollar they raise is matched by physicians in the department.

There will be once-in-a-lifetime trips and other items to be bid on during the gala’s live auction, and many other unique items in the silent auction.

This year’s Gala Honoree is Tony Petelos, the county manager for Jefferson County. Petelos’ political career includes serving in the Alabama House District 49 seat for three terms and as the Commissioner of the Department of Human Resources under Governors Fob James and Don Siegelman and on the DHR Board under Governor Bob Riley. He successfully ran for Hoover mayor in 2004 and 2008, serving until September 2011 when he accepted his current position.

In 2014, Petelos was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He suffered complications that required chemotherapy and three major surgeries. He fought a courageous fight for 18 months until he was declared cancer free.

“UAB saved my life,” Petelos says. “We are fortunate to have UAB, one of the greatest medical centers in the world, in our backyard. If not for the physicians and medical teams at UAB, I would not be alive.”

The most anticipated part of the gala is the live auction, conducted by Granger Thagard Auctioneers #873. In honor of Petelos, the highlight of the auction will be an 11-night Mediterranean cruise for two.

Jack Granger will keep the crowd bidding for other experiences such as a seven-night stay for four in a villa in Tuscany with a personal driver every day, daily chef-prepared breakfast, maid service, wine tastings and a private cooking class; a 10-day South African hunt and photographic safari; and an adventure in Sonoma wine country, just to name a few.

If you are interested in more information on purchasing Gala Tickets, making a donation or becoming a ROAR Member, please visit roar2019.givesmart.com.

